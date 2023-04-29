Newspaper headlines: Nation to chant for Charles, as King vows to serve

Newspaper headlines: Nation to chant for Charles, as King vows to servePublished35 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Most of Sunday's papers report on King Charles III's much-anticipated Coronation. "Nation to join chant for Charles" is the Sunday People's lead, as people watching the Coronation will be invited to join a "chorus of millions" to swear allegiance to the King and his heirs. In its report the paper says people have been urged to say "may the King live for ever".Image caption, The Sunday Express focuses on a plan for the King to make "a poignant public pledge to serve all the people". It reports that Charles will tell guests at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Sunday: "I come not to be served - but to serve".Image caption, The Sunday Times pictures the King's 450cm-long Robe of State being prepared for the Coronation by members of the Royal School of Needlework at Hampton Court Palace. In its lead, the paper says King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned "in an inclusive coronation service, with everybody encouraged to pledge aloud their allegiance to Charles in a 'homage of the people'".Image caption, The Mail on Sunday reports that by urging people in the UK and Commonwealth to "make their homage in heart and voice to their undoubted King", the ceremony will mark a "historic break of centuries of tradition". That's because, as the paper reports, only members of the aristocracy were called upon to make such a pledge in the past.Image caption, The Sun focuses on another member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry, reporting that King Charles's youngest son will make "a whistlestop visit to his dad's Coronation". The paper goes on to say Harry's visit will be cut short as he aims to be back in the US for his son Archie's fourth birthday. Archie turns four on Saturday, 6 May - the same day.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror says protesters and VIPs have added to the "soaring costs" for security during the Coronation, adding that the total spent will likely reach £250m. The paper also pictures King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort in their latest official photographs ahead of next weekend's big event.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that comedian Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright has cancer, and the couple has vowed to "carry on laughing" during this difficult period. In an interview with the paper, Mr Davro said his best advice for those in a similar position was that "laughter is the best medicine".Image caption, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has given an interview to the Sunday Telegraph, in which he attacked "woke ideology", saying it was "corrupting British society". The Republican politician gave his support to UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, for being "anti-woke". His visit to the UK, where he met with Ms Badenoch, comes in the backdrop of the 2024 presidential elections - where he is likely to face-off Donald Trump in the Republican primaries.LOOKING FOR ATLANTIS?: Five underwater cities from around the worldROAD WARS: Is traffic destroying your neighbourhood?