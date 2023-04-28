Newspaper headlines: BBC chair quits and 'new King for our times'

Image caption,

The Daily Express also reports on the reaction to Mr Sharp's resignation, and carries criticism of Gary Lineker for tweeting about the issue. Following news of the chairman's resignation, the Match of the Day host said the appointment of the BBC chairman should not be selected by an incumbent government. Gary Lineker's views were echoed by Labour MPs, and it comes after the football star was caught in the middle of an impartiality row with the broadcaster. The Express says according to Tory MPs, the "BBC must act to silence Lineker".