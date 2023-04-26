Newspaper headlines: 'More police boots on ground' and Coronation invite 'backlash'Published22 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The architect of China's crackdown on Hong Kong pro-democracy protests will represent Beijing at the King's Coronation, says the Daily Telegraph. But the paper says the visit by China's vice-president Han Zheng has been branded "outrageous" by MPs and describes it as being seen as a "proactive act". A picture of the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, unveiling the Eurovision's set in Liverpool accompanies the front page story.Image caption, "Invitations to put you off your coronation quiche" is how the Daily Mail puts it. The tabloid also highlights the attendance of Sinn Fein's deputy president Michelle O'Neill getting "prized seats" in Westminster Abbey, while Queen Elizabeth II's bridesmaid Lady Pamela Hicks, whose father Lord Mountbatten was murdered by the IRA, was "snubbed".Image caption, Department of Health officials have raised concerns about the health secretary's conduct, the Guardian reports. Sources told the paper civil servants had informally complained to the department's permanent secretary about the way they believed them and colleagues were treated, including "bullying". A Steve Barclay ally said the allegations are totally untrue. A spokesperson for the Department of Health said they have not received any formal complaints about ministers.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with the response from Call of Duty computer game maker Activision Blizzard after the UK's competition regulator blocked Microsoft's $75bn acquisition of the firm. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was concerned Microsoft could make Activision's games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service, meaning less choice for gamers. In a strongly worded statement, the broadsheet reports Activision hit back saying: "UK is clearly closed for business." One shareholder told the FT: "It's a zombie deal now."Image caption, "Trump rape accuser in court" says the Metro as it reports on E. Jean Carroll suing ex-US President Donald Trump over an alleged rape nearly 30 years ago. She told a judge presiding over the New York civil rape and defamation trial: "I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen." Mr Trump has consistently denied her accusations as "fiction". The paper also features pictures of UK nationals arriving back in Britain. "Escape from Sudan hell" the paper headlines.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with Home Secretary Suella Braverman vowing to get more police officers on the streets. The paper reports she plans to slash the amount of "unnecessary" admin, as well as stripping away "woke" policing practices. She writes in the tabloid: "It’s bad news for criminals and good news for the law-abiding majority.” The paper also carries the picture of the King in Liverpool headlining "One's a fan of Eurovision!"Image caption, The Times reports former sub-postmasters and mistresses wrongly accused of stealing money, due to a computer accounting error, have died without getting compensation payouts. It says campaigners claim postmasters were being "timed out" in negotiations and called on ministers to intervene. Up to £1bn of taxpayers' money has been set aside for compensation claims, but delays and legal wrangling could mean more victims fail to receive a settlement while they are alive, the paper reports. For the Times' front page picture, a Madame Tussauds waxwork of Camilla, the Queen Consort, is given some finishing touches ahead of the Coronation next week.Image caption, A different royal female provides an exclusive for the Daily Mirror as it reports that Princess Anne will get a "starring role" on Coronation Day as a thanks for her loyalty. She will feature in the procession as Gold-Stick-In-Waiting, a position historically handed to a person entrusted with the personal safety of the sovereign, it explains. The paper, however, leads on its claim that Milly Dowler's killer Levi Bellfield has signed a written confession saying he murdered a mother and daughter in 1996.Image caption, Doctors are urging the public not to buy "illegal and dangerous" prescription weight-loss drugs online, the i reports. It says it has found black market prescription injections for sale on a Facebook slimming group. A sleeping couple in bed also features on its front page as it looks at how sharing a bed can negatively impact your health, including ageing your skin or weakening your immune system. "Sharing a bed with your partner isn't always the romantic bliss we're sold in movies," the paper says.Image caption, And finally, for the second day running, the Daily Star maintains its furious indignation at a study that suggested Jaffa Cakes were the top biscuit for dunking in tea. It put its own "fearless investigator" on the case so that it can prove the original researchers were "proper mugs". The paper declares confidently: "If we don't win a Pulitzer with this important investigation, then the world's gone mad."BOARDROOM BATTLES: It's Australia's toughest job interview!BOWELBABE IN HER OWN WORDS: The extraordinary life of Deborah James