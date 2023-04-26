Newspaper headlines: 'More police boots on ground' and Coronation invite 'backlash'

Image caption,

The Times reports former sub-postmasters and mistresses wrongly accused of stealing money, due to a computer accounting error, have died without getting compensation payouts. It says campaigners claim postmasters were being "timed out" in negotiations and called on ministers to intervene. Up to £1bn of taxpayers' money has been set aside for compensation claims, but delays and legal wrangling could mean more victims fail to receive a settlement while they are alive, the paper reports. For the Times' front page picture, a Madame Tussauds waxwork of Camilla, the Queen Consort, is given some finishing touches ahead of the Coronation next week.