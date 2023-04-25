Newspaper headlines: 'Crisis in Sudan' and Harry 'drags' William into hacking case

Newspaper headlines: 'Crisis in Sudan' and Harry 'drags' William into hacking casePublished16 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Run for your lives" headlines Metro as it pictures the first RAF plane setting off to Sudan. The paper says the first planeload of Britons were evacuated from Sudan after they had to "dash unescorted" through the streets of Khartoum. It observes the move was a "rapid U-turn" on advice a day earlier advising stranded UK nationals not to go outdoors.Image caption, The i says it understands British troops are prepared to use force if it proves necessary to protect the UK nationals they will be evacuating. It reports 120 troops have been deployed in a bid to rescue 4,000 people.Image caption, Troops en route to Sudan are pictured on the Times front page. The paper says the prime minister said he could not guarantee that an airfield north of the Sudanese capital that is being used for the Cyprus-bound flights would remain open for much longer. The headline highlights that those hoping to get on one of the flights have been told to make their way to the airfield.Image caption, A picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at at a basketball game features on the front of the Daily Telegraph as it reports on Prince Harry's court papers claiming that his brother, Prince William, was paid a "huge sum" by the owners of the Sun newspaper to settle his own historical phone-hacking claims. The Telegraph says it understands it was about £1m. The Sun's owners say Prince Harry's claim for damages should be scrapped because he had run out of time - and are applying to end his case.Image source, BBC Image caption, The Guardian also leads with the Prince Harry case but opts for the headline that he claimed Queen Elizabeth II had herself threatened Rupert Murdoch's media firm with legal action - but was "undermined" by the then-Prince Charles.Image caption, US President Joe Biden's launch of his bid for re-election in 2024 is the lead story for the Financial Times. The paper notes the announcement ends months of speculation and "fires the starting gun" on a campaign that could see a rematch of the 2020 clash with Donald Trump.Image caption, "You need to accept you are poorer," headlines the Daily Mail as it carries quotes from the Bank of England's top economist Huw Pill. He told a podcast in the US that there was a "reluctance to accept that, yes, we're all worse off" and if they did not stop asking for more pay, prices will continue to rise. The Mail notes Mr Pill is paid £190,000 a year. It says a top City figure suggested he should "engage brain before opening mouth". The front page also features a bust of the King made from chocolate, with the Dahl-esque headline "Charles from the chocolate factory".Image caption, "Surely, a tax cut boost is now on the cards?" asks the Daily Express as it reports on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt being urged by Conservative MPs to cut tax as soon as possible to help people struggling with the cost of living. It carries a quote from ex-cabinet minister John Redwood who said: "Cut taxes now." The paper observes economists believe the chancellor has plenty of "wiggle room" to cut the highest tax burden on record.Image caption, "Food banks heartbreak" headlines the Daily Mirror. It says figures from the Trussell Trust charity reveal one million children needed emergency food parcels last year. It pictures Newcastle striker Callum Wilson who says he used foodbanks. "I was that child once," he explains.Image caption, And someone at the Daily Star is very put out by news that sci have named Jaffa Cakes as the best biscuit for dunking in tea - partly because the paper disputes whether the treat is even a biscuit to begin with. Not going over the top at all, the headline "Jaffa Cake horror" is accompanied by a sub-headline that labels the news "The sickest thing you'll read today". Perhaps revealing their own favourite, the headline writer reveals that Hob Nobs came a distant eighth in the "world's worst poll". The writer of the paper's "thought for the day" joins in the fun with the plaintive plea "Ginger Nut, anyone?"BOARDROOM BATTLES: It's Australia's toughest job interview!BOWELBABE IN HER OWN WORDS: The extraordinary life of Deborah James