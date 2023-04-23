Newspaper headlines: Labour racism row and Britons rescued from Sudan

Newspaper headlines: Labour racism row and Britons rescued from SudanPublished29 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of Monday's papers lead with Diane Abbott being suspended pending an investigation into a letter she wrote to the Observer about racism. The Times says her future in the Labour Party is in doubt after she was disciplined for claiming that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people suffer prejudice - but not racism.Image caption, Diane Abbott is "fighting for her political career" as Labour is "plunged into a new antisemitism row", the i Newspaper says.Image caption, Also leading several of Monday's papers is a rescue mission to evacuate British diplomats and their families from war-torn Sudan. The Daily Express says British citizens who remain trapped amid the escalating violence have pleaded for the government not to abandon them.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Foreign Office has been accused of abandoning British civilians in Sudan after "failing to learn from the disastrous evacuation from Kabul". The paper says there are concerns in the Cabinet about how the crisis has been handled after it emerged senior embassy officials were not in Sudan when fighting started.Image caption, The Metro also reports that British diplomats and their families have been flown out of Sudan after a daring night-time dash with special forces to a secret airfield. The paper says hundreds of Brits "fear they are trapped" and that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said help is "severely limited".Image caption, The Financial Times says Rishi Sunak will hold the first of a series of summits with corporate leaders on Monday as the Tories seek to "repair the damage done by the Brexit years and fend off Labour's attempts to become the party of business". The paper says the debut of the "Business Connect" forum, which will bring together 200 senior business figures in London, takes on extra urgency as the CBI teeters on the "brink of collapse".Image caption, Sir Rod Stewart has renewed his call for nurses to get a fair pay rise in a "fresh attack" on the Tories, the Daily Mirror says.Image caption, The Daily Mail says a coalition of business leaders has called for the return of tax-free shopping for overseas tourists. In a letter to the chancellor, scores of retail, hospitality and tourism bosses warn that removing the VAT refund for visitors has been an "extraordinary own goal", the paper says.Image caption, And the Daily Star says the King's coronation will see a burst of hot spells, and that Britons will enjoy four heatwaves and 26 degree Celsius weather in May.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHO SHOULD GET THE JOB?: Test your logic skills in this Bitesize brain teaserREAL-LIFE PARANORMAL ENCOUNTERS: Listen to the new series of Uncanny