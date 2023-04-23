Newspaper headlines: Labour racism row and Britons rescued from Sudan

Image caption,

The Financial Times says Rishi Sunak will hold the first of a series of summits with corporate leaders on Monday as the Tories seek to "repair the damage done by the Brexit years and fend off Labour's attempts to become the party of business". The paper says the debut of the "Business Connect" forum, which will bring together 200 senior business figures in London, takes on extra urgency as the CBI teeters on the "brink of collapse".