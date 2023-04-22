Newspaper headlines: 'Activists target Suella' and 'Goodnight possums'Published20 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of Sunday's newspapers lead with Suella Braverman's vow to press ahead with tough laws to tackle illegal migration. The Sunday Express says that allies of the home secretary have warned that "activist" civil servants are "out to get her", and Tory MPs fear that officials who "drove Deputy PM Dominic Raab from office" now have the home secretary in their sights. Tributes to late entertainer Barry Humphries also feature on several of the front pages.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph also reports Ms Braverman has signalled that she is "prepared to ignore European judges" to start deportation flights to Rwanda, as she prepares to "face down her critics" this week. The paper shows a photograph of Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna Everage, famed for her "Hello possums" catchphrase, who has died at the age of 89.Image caption, The Observer says radical plans to bring in more "politicisation" of Whitehall by allowing ministers greater powers to appoint their own civil servants are being considered by the government's own adviser on the civil service. Writing in the paper, the Conservative peer and former Cabinet Office minister Francis Maude, who is expected to report shortly to Rishi Sunak, said "we need to be more robust and less mealy-mouthed about 'politicisation'".Image caption, The Sunday Times leads on a story about a British spy who was sent by MI6 to a jihadist camp despite warnings about his extreme vulnerability and went on to kill his own child. The man, then in his twenties, was vetted for his suitability for overseas work by the Secret Intelligence Service which produced a report that said his emotional instability was the "highest it is possible to score", the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Star leads with a tribute to Dame Edna Everage creator Barry Humphries and says the Aussie was hailed as "one of the funniest people ever" - and was making pals laugh right to the end.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror says Boris Johnson and his family have holidayed at his tycoon cousin's £4,100-a-night villa. The paper says the stay at the luxury Caribbean home of Sam Blyth was criticised as "shameless" when ordinary people battle to pay bills.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday says militant protestors are plotting to "sabotage the Coronation" by throwing rape alarms at horses in the procession, senior security sources have told the paper.Image caption, And the Sunday People leads with a story about "zombie knives" being sent direct to "TikTok teens".BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.HEAD TO HEAD: Inside the last-minute interview with Elon MuskTROUBLED WATER: Are we running out of water? James Gallagher finds out...