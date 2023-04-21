Newspaper headlines: 'Raab quits in fury' and 'tone-deaf resignation'Published43 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The majority of Saturday's front pages lead with Dominic Raab's resignation as justice secretary and deputy prime minister after an investigation upheld some bullying allegations against him. The Guardian says that Mr Raab was forced to quit after Rishi Sunak "begrudgingly accepted an official inquiry" which found his close ally bullied civil servants by acting in an "intimidating and aggressive manner". Mr Raab said the inquiry was "flawed and sets a dangerous precedent".Image caption, Mr Raab quit with a "blazing attack on activist civil servants", the i Newspaper says, and officials who worked under the former deputy prime minister told the paper Mr Raab is "arrogant" and "playing the victim".Image caption, The Times leads with an interview by Mr Raab for the paper in which he claims that Mr Sunak's government risks being derailed by "a tyranny of subjective hurt feelings" and activist civil servants.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says that Mr Raab resigned after an official found he bullied a British ambassador during Brexit talks. The paper also reports that the Duchess of Sussex expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the Royal family in a letter to the King.Image caption, Dominic Raab claimed on Friday it was becoming "almost impossible" for ministers to "deliver for the British people", the Daily Mail says. Mr Raab warned that by setting such a low threshold for bullying behaviour, the report into his conduct would have a "chilling effect" on government and the public would pay the price, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that Mr Raab was "forced out" because of his "unwavering" determination to make Britain better, allies said. The paper also shows a photograph of children in the Royal Family helping to mark the late Queen's birthday.Image caption, In other news, the CBI was on the brink of collapse on Friday as many of the biggest names in British business cancelled their membership after a second woman alleged she had been raped while working at the employers' organisation, the Financial Times reports.Image caption, And the Daily Star says that Arctic winds will "have us turning the central heating back on" before Britain is hit with a 24 degree Celsius heatwave.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.HEAD TO HEAD: Inside the last-minute interview with Elon MuskTROUBLED WATER: Are we running out of water? James Gallagher finds out...