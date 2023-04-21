Newspaper headlines: 'Raab quits in fury' and 'tone-deaf resignation'

Image caption,

The majority of Saturday's front pages lead with Dominic Raab's resignation as justice secretary and deputy prime minister after an investigation upheld some bullying allegations against him. The Guardian says that Mr Raab was forced to quit after Rishi Sunak "begrudgingly accepted an official inquiry" which found his close ally bullied civil servants by acting in an "intimidating and aggressive manner". Mr Raab said the inquiry was "flawed and sets a dangerous precedent".