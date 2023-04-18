Newspaper headlines: Starmer's NHS pledge and MPs' anger over eco-protesters

Newspaper headlines: Starmer's NHS pledge and MPs' anger over eco-protestersPublished11 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's pledge to reintroduce NHS targets if he becomes PM leads both the i and the Daily Telegraph. The i says Sir Keir promised targets for ambulance arrivals, A&E waiting times, cancer referrals and an 18-week guarantee for treatment.Image caption, Speaking to the Telegraph, Sir Keir said the Conservatives have presided over a "cycle of decline" that could bring the NHS to an end. The paper's main image is of Evan Gershkovich, a US journalist facing espionage charges in Moscow, with red marks around his wrists from being tightly handcuffed.Image caption, The Sun reports on calls from some MPs to increase prison sentences for eco-protesters who repeatedly break the law. The paper says the demands came after Just Stop Oil protesters halted the World Snooker Championships by spilling orange paint powder over a table.Image caption, "When will someone get a grip of the eco fanatics?" asks the Daily Mail. The paper says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last night vowed to bring in tougher laws to stop protesters disrupting British sporting events.Image caption, The Metro reports that an inquest will be held to investigate how a violent criminal was classed as low risk by probation officers before going on to kill his pregnant partner and three children.Image caption, The Daily Mirror looks at the Home Secretary's latest pledge to crackdown on knife crime. Suella Braverman is the fifth Tory home secretary to promise a ban on zombie knives and machetes, yet criminals can still buy the blades and police are powerless to act, the paper says.Image caption, In an exclusive interview with the Guardian, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Britain should not "pull the shutters down" on China. Mr Cleverly will set out the UK's approach towards China next week, the paper reports, amid concerns from some Tory MPs over its threat to security.Image caption, The Financial Times leads on the news that investment bank Goldman Sachs suffered an 18% drop in profits for the first quarter following an under performance at its fixed income trading unit.Image caption, "Not today thank you, chatbots!" is the message from the Daily Star. The paper says the head of Google has admitted the dangers of artificial intelligence "keep him up at night".Image caption, A landmark trial has found a "soup and shake" diet can reverse type 2 diabetes, the Times reports. The paper says patients who consumed just 800-calories a day for three months and then kept the weight off no longer needed medication five years later.MAGPIE MURDERS: Anthony Horowitz's mind-bending mystery, starring Lesley ManvilleTHE CLEANER: Series two of the grisly comedy returns...