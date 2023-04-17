Newspaper headlines: Sunak under investigation and Charles' Coronation quiche

Newspaper headlines: Sunak under investigation and Charles' Coronation quichePublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The investigation by Parliament's standards watchdog into Rishi Sunak's possible failure to declare an interest leads the i. The paper says a formal inquiry revealed the PM failed to publicly register shares his wife, Akshata Murty, holds in a childcare agency. Mr Sunak says he declared the link privately to the Cabinet office and his "happy to assist" with the probe, it reports.Image caption, "Surely sum mistake, PM?" the Metro asks. The paper says Mr Sunak promised to boost children's maths skills by making students study footballers' free kick techniques, but he then appeared to score an own goal over shares his wife holds in a childcare business that could benefit from the Budget. The paper - along with several others - also covers King Charles' "fantastic treat" - a recipe for a "Coronation Quiche", chosen by his majesty and the Queen Consort.Image caption, The Times says Mr Sunak failed to mention his wife's shareholding during his appearance before the Commons liaison committee last month, where he was questioned about childcare policies. Elsewhere, the paper reports on a warning from Lindy Cameron, head of the National Security Centre, over the "dramatic rise of China as a technology superpower". In a speech later, the security chief will say Beijing is aiming for technical supremacy over western countries, it says.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads with comments from Stephen Lawrence's father Neville Lawrence, who says he will fight to keep his son's killers in jail if they refuse to admit their guilt over the 1993 attack. Gary Dobson and David Norris, who were both convicted of murder after an Old Bailey trial, face parole hearings, says the paper.Image caption, The Financial Times says savers withdrew nearly $60m from US banks Charles Schwab, State Street and M&T in the first quarter as customers moved their money in search of higher interest rates. Traditional banks could face further threat because of Apple and Goldman Sachs' new savings account in the US that will pay 4.15% interest a year, it reports. The paper's main image is of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition activist, during a court hearing in Moscow where he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that the UK-wide test of the official emergency alarm system this weekend risks causing panic. The paper says that motoring groups have warned that drivers could be distracted by the alert, which will ring for ten seconds at 15:00 BST on Sunday.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says single-sex schools in England will not be forced to accommodate transgender pupils under new government guidelines to be announced within weeks. A Department of Education source told the paper that head teachers will be told they can reject "pupils of the other legal sex regardless of whether the child is questioning their gender".Image caption, Britain's economy is showing signs of a quicker recovery, the Daily Express says. The paper reports that analysts have seen business confidence soar, while inflation falls.Image caption, And energy suppliers have agreed to a ban on forced prepayment meter installations in the homes of customers over 85, the Guardian reports. The paper says suppliers will now have to make at least 10 attempts to contact a customer and conduct a "site welfare" visit before a prepayment meter can be installed.Image caption, The Daily Star reports the Parliament's standards investigation into the prime minister by asking: "Is dishy Rishy fishy?" The paper also says that Star Trek character Captain James T Kirk would have been blind because a lack of gravity causes eyesight problems for astronauts.MAGPIE MURDERS: Anthony Horowitz's mind-bending mystery, starring Lesley ManvilleTHE CLEANER: Series two of the grisly comedy returns...