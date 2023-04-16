Newspaper headlines: Nurses' strike warning and PM's maths promise

Image caption,

The lead story on the front page of the Financial Times says the Bank of England is considering "urgent" reforms to its deposit guarantee scheme following turmoil in the sector last month caused by the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank, which saw billions withdrawn from the firm's UK entity. The paper's lead image shows smoke rising above the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, after the death toll there rose following a second day of fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary group. Another article on the paper's front page says that China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative has been hit by "spiralling bad loans".