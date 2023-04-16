Newspaper headlines: Nurses' strike warning and PM's maths promise

Newspaper headlines: Nurses' strike warning and PM's maths promisePublished15 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, .By BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The crisis within the country's healthcare system is the main focus of many of Monday's front pages, with the Daily Express leading on comments made by the head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), who said the nurses' strike could last until Christmas. The paper also quotes "Downing Street sources" as saying there's no chance of an end to the deadlock while staff remain on the picket line. It also reports that BBC stars have rejected what it calls a redundancy offer made by the broadcaster.Image source, EmpicsImage caption, The i reports that government ministers are "optimistic" the nurses' strike can be brought to an end without having to increase their pay offer. It says cabinet members believe that the RCN will face difficulties winning a second ballot for strike action due to a "split" within unions over whether or not to accept a 5% pay deal. The front page also previews an article inside its pages from one of its writers who used Artificial Intelligence to plan her meals - the result was a "disaster", it says.Image caption, NHS turmoil is also the focus of the Metro's front page, which says the health service is spending more than £1m a week on private ambulances to attend emergencies, such as road traffic accidents and strokes. The article quotes a member of the health union Unison as saying the measure is due to a lack of long-term investment in the healthcare system.Image caption, The Guardian reports that capacity issues within the health service have meant that 250,000 children with mental health problems in Britain have been denied help by the NHS as it struggles with a drastic increase in cases. The paper's main image shows a worshipper praying at an Orthodox Easter Sunday service - which falls a week later than Easter Sunday - in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, alongside an article about Christians there marking "an Easter like no other".Image caption, The main image on the front page of the Times also shows the challenges faced by Orthodox Christians in Ukraine this Easter, showing icons that were rescued from a church that was destroyed by a Russian missile in the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia. While it also reports on the nurses' strike, the paper's main story focuses on remarks to be made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, which will take aim at an "anti-maths mindset" that he says is damaging the economy.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's front page also has a story on the PM's warning about maths, although its main article looks at what it says is "growing pressure" on Nicola Sturgeon to quit the Scottish National Party over financial scandals. The paper says the former leader planned to remain as an MSP until 2026, but is now expected to quit "sooner rather than later".Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that dozens of rapes and sexual assaults take place in hospitals in England and Wales every week, quoting figures from the Women's Rights Network. The paper also profiles comments made by actress Emma Watson on social media in which she said the astrological event Saturn Return has allowed her to "step away" from life. In the Instagram post - to mark her 33rd birthday - she said new activities she has discovered have helped her "arrive at where I am and who I am now".Image caption, The Daily Star reports that this month will be a "record baker" with records set to reach 20C, making it the hottest April "since records began". The paper also covers Arsenal's draw with West Ham on Sunday, asking if the Premiership leaders are "Gunner blow it".Image source, BBC SportImage caption, The lead story on the front page of the Financial Times says the Bank of England is considering "urgent" reforms to its deposit guarantee scheme following turmoil in the sector last month caused by the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank, which saw billions withdrawn from the firm's UK entity. The paper's lead image shows smoke rising above the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, after the death toll there rose following a second day of fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary group. Another article on the paper's front page says that China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative has been hit by "spiralling bad loans".Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads on an investigation it conducted that found that almost half of the 16 shops it tested in Manchester sold nicotine vapes to a girl aged 13, which is illegal. The paper quotes a campaigner as saying: "It's the Wild West out there."