Newspaper headlines: Grand National protests and NHS 'mega strike'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, .By BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Controversy surrounding Saturday's Grand National - notably when animal rights activists were able to get on to the course at Aintree - dominates many of Sunday's front pages, with the Sunday People labelling those protesting a "national disgrace". The paper reports that 118 people were arrested over the disruption, with its main image showing a demonstrator being led away by police. Another picture shows a protester trying to glue herself to a fence.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday claims responsibility for "saving" the Grand National, by alerting police to an investigation it conducted into animal rights campaigners planning to sabotage the horse race. In a comment alongside the main story, the paper says it was "undoubtedly" because the Mail on Sunday infiltrated the group that authorities were prepared and able to allow the race to go ahead. The paper also carries what it describes as an exclusive on BBC redundancy letters.Image caption, Forgotten among much of the Grand National coverage is the winner - Corach Rambler, who was ridden by Irish jockey Derek Fox. The Sunday Telegraph's main image shows Fox celebrating on his horse, while reporting that "hypocritical" activists failed to stop the race. The paper's main story focuses on news that the government has scrapped plans to build 14 new smart motorways due to a lack of public confidence.Image caption, The Observer's main image shows one of the protesters at the Grand National being carried away by police, although its main story focuses on what the paper says is a deepening crisis within the NHS, reporting that the Royal College of Nursing - the largest nursing union in England - will ballot its members on whether to join a "mega strike" that would include every hospital trust in the country. Another story on its front page says that more than 100,000 women escaping domestic violence in England were refused safe housing last year.Image caption, The lead image on the Sunday Times also shows a protester being carried away by police at the Grand National, while its main story focuses on news that the deaths of 650 patients of a surgeon who conducted "hundreds of unnecessary and inappropriate operations" are being investigated. The paper's cartoonist Nick Newman marries two of the main stories of the day - the Grand National and the NHS strikes - showing a horse asking for a "35% increase in sugarlumps".Image caption, It's a slightly different image of the Grand National on the front page of the Sunday Express, which shows punters enjoying the race. Its main story says the Royal Family is on the "brink of collapse", reporting on a study by a UK think tank which says the monarchy is at risk of becoming "too distant" from the nation.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Sunday Mirror leads on the King's coronation next month, saying thousands of NHS workers have been invited to the event "as a mark of the nation's profound gratitude", but adds they are still not seeing a pay rise. The paper's take on the Grand National saga is that it was "Paintree".Image caption, "Live and Let DIY" is the Daily Star Sunday's front page headline, on a story about the UK's intelligence agency advertising a job for an "oddjob man" who will "look after special agents on secret missions". James Bond star Daniel Craig - dressed as a builder in a plaid shirt - is shown being offered advice by his rival, Oddjob, to wear a hard hat.