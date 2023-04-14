Newspaper headlines: ‘King proud of Harry’ and nurses' strike reaction

Image caption,

An image of King Charles visiting Sandhurst is also the lead image on the Daily Telegraph, while its main story focuses on the nurses' strike, saying that despite "hundreds of thousands of health workers" backing the government's pay offer, next month's walkout will be the "most extreme yet". In another story on its front page, the paper also reports on comments made to the paper by a Chinese official who says the true origins of Covid "may never be revealed", citing both political and scientific obstacles.