Newspaper headlines: ‘King proud of Harry’ and nurses' strike reaction

Newspaper headlines: ‘King proud of Harry’ and nurses' strike reactionPublished22 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Stories around next month's coronation of King Charles III dominate many of Saturday's front pages, with the Daily Express leading on the monarch's attendance at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday, where he spoke of his pride in his sons. The paper says the King remains proud of Prince Harry "despite it all" - a reference to the fallout surrounding Harry's recent book, Spare - but acknowledges the sovereign "faces a fight" to reunite his family. The paper also says that the planned nurses' strike over the first May bank holiday will "lose public sympathy".Image caption, An image of King Charles visiting Sandhurst is also the lead image on the Daily Telegraph, while its main story focuses on the nurses' strike, saying that despite "hundreds of thousands of health workers" backing the government's pay offer, next month's walkout will be the "most extreme yet". In another story on its front page, the paper also reports on comments made to the paper by a Chinese official who says the true origins of Covid "may never be revealed", citing both political and scientific obstacles.Image caption, The nurses' strike and Friday's parade at Sandhurst are also the main stories on the front page of the Times, with the lead image showing soldiers celebrating their graduation at the ceremony, which was the 200th Sovereign's Parade. Regarding the walkouts, the paper goes for a straightforward headline - "Nurses set for more strikes" - but says NHS chiefs have expressed concern "about the long-term harm" to patients. The paper also teases an interview inside its pages with comedian Lenny Henry, who says the Windrush scandal could have happened to his family.Image caption, The Daily Mirror runs an exclusive story about King Charles's coronation on its front page, saying "the biggest security operation in a generation" will be mounted at the event amid fears of attacks from "terrorists, eco-warriors and anarchists".Image caption, The i weekend says next month's nurses' strike will hit intensive care, cancer wards and A&E units for the first time, after members of the Royal College of Nursing voted to reject the government's 5% pay rise offer. The paper says the walkout is a "major blow" for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of local elections in May.Image caption, Nurses are set to embark on a "new wave" of strikes across England, suggests the Guardian, which claims the walkouts could last until Christmas, with coordinated action between nurses and junior doctors possible. The paper's main image is of a smiling Beatriz Flamini, the Spanish extreme athlete who has emerged from a cave after spending 500 days underground.Image caption, Controversial billionaire Elon Musk is planning on joining the AI race, according to the lead story in the Financial Times. The business paper reports that the Twitter and Tesla chief is planning to launch a start-up to rival ChatGPT, and is already building a team of AI researchers and engineers, while also seeking investment in the venture. The paper's main image shows the Juice satellite successfully taking off from French Guiana on Friday.Image caption, The Daily Star claims French forecasters are stealing weather names from the UK, having officially named the latest storm alert Noa "before our lot could call it something good like Fred or Liz". "Le Storm Warning" reads its headline.