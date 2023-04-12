Newspaper headlines: 'King's relief' Harry will fly home for coronation

Newspaper headlines: 'King's relief' Harry will fly home for coronationPublished32 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Harry home alone" is the headline that sits atop the Metro, highlighting a royal story that is popular with today's papers. Alongside images of the King and Duke and Duchess of Sussex is the news that Prince Harry will travel back to the UK alone for his father's coronation while his wife stays in the US with their children. Below that the paper warns of "naked fury", referring to hundreds of complaints made over Channel 4's new programme Naked Education, which sees "naked adults strip in front of schoolchildren" to teach them about bodies.Image caption, Prince Harry's coronation trip is described as "blink and you miss it" by the Daily Mail, with columnist Sarah Vine claiming Meghan's absence will be a "relief" to Buckingham Palace. The paper - whose publisher the prince is in the process of suing over separate allegations of phone-tapping - says the announcement came after "delicate negotiations" between the Sussexes and the Palace, described to the Mail by an unnamed sourced as "a game of 'transatlantic ping pong'".Image caption, "Spare will be there" is how the Daily Mirror sums up Prince Harry's coronation plans, making reference to his recent memoir, titled Spare, which saw the royal make a swathe of allegations about his family - including of a physical fight between him and brother Prince William over remarks the latter supposedly made about Meghan. Prince Harry's trip to the UK will be quick, the Mirror reports.Image caption, Citing unnamed royal sources, the Daily Telegraph claims Prince Harry's decision to attend the coronation has "pleased the King" - and has raised hopes that the pair are on track for some form of reconciliation. "It is about showing support and being there for his father," one source told the paper, adding it was a "personal decision, not a PR one". There is also some detail about Meghan's decision to stay in California, which the paper claims is to celebrate the couple's son Prince Archie's fourth birthday - the same day as the coronation (6 May).Image caption, The King's "relief" that his youngest son will be at his coronation is the focus of today's Daily Express, with the paper branding the monarch "forgiving" and the prince "disgruntled". Despite the news, the paper warns that "there will inevitably be a lot of scrutiny on the strained links" between the royals after the duke's bombshell memoir, published earlier this year. The celebrations will mark the first time Prince Harry has been seen with his family since the book's release.Image caption, The i leads on US President Joe Biden's promise to invest billions in Northern Ireland, "if parties work together and return to power sharing at Stormont". There is also a top spot for the story about Prince Harry flying solo to the King's coronation next month, with the paper using an image of a stern-looking Duke of Sussex alongside his wife Meghan.Image caption, Mr Biden's appeal to Northern Ireland's political parties is also covered by the Financial Times, which carries a photo of the leader with actor James Martin who recently starred in the Oscar-winning film An Irish Goodbye. The president will spend the rest of his trip in the Republic of Ireland, the paper notes.Image caption, While the prince's coronation trip features on the Times' front page, the paper leads with a story about US intelligence leaks. MPs fear that British lives have been put at risk while Whitehall is bracing itself "for further damaging disclosures about sensitive military operations," it reports, citing various defence officials.Image caption, The Daily Star warns of the "worst shortage ever" of penguins and in turn their faeces. The paper cites "enviro boffins" as saying the bird's excrement has major environmental benefits.