Newspaper headlines: 'Coronation chaos' and Biden in Northern Ireland

Newspaper headlines: 'Coronation chaos' and Biden in Northern IrelandPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Mirror warns of potential "chaos" at the King's Coronation next month, listing a litany of reported problems - including an overrun rehearsal and an unfinished seating plan "due to Prince Harry dithering on his invite". The paper also gives a top spot to the news that suspected pipe bombs were found at a cemetery near the city of Londonderry yesterday, hours before US President Joe Biden landed in Belfast - 70 miles (112km) away - to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.Image caption, President Biden's "Northern Irish peace priority" leads the Times, with the paper describing how the US leader was met off Air Force One by UK PM Rishi Sunak. Elsewhere there is a story about reported visa loopholes "allowing Chinese spies to slip into Britain", which the Times quotes senior sources as saying has led to the Home Office preparing "new visa restrictions on a series of countries being exploited by the Chinese".Image caption, Underneath an image of Mr Biden boarding his plane to fly to the UK, the i warns that mortgage costs are likely to remain high "as the government and Bank of England battle to bring inflation down". Citing what it refers to as a "grim IMF forecast", the paper says the UK's GDP is set to shrink by 0.3 per cent this year - the lowest in the G7 bloc.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also gives a front page spot to the pipe bombs found in Londonderry, but largely focuses on the current strike action by junior doctors in England. The paper leads on its claim that Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chair of the British Medical Association (BMA)'s junior doctors committee, "has gone on holiday" while the strikes get underway. The BMA did not respond to requests when asked if Dr Laurenson had booked the holiday before the strike dates were announced, it notes in the report.Image caption, "Enough to make you sick" is how the Daily Mail describes the same story about Dr Laurenson's absence from his union's strike, which the paper describes as being "the most disruptive in NHS history". It also says his colleagues "will lose money for taking part in the action but because Dr Laurenson has taken annual leave, it is understood he will not be penalised". The trainee GP does not appear to have commented on the issue, to either the Mail or the Telegraph.Image caption, An image of yesterday's junior doctors' strike kicking off in England sits atop the Financial Times, but the business paper's main focus is the news that Big Four firm EY has scrapped plans to break up its audit and consulting businesses after "months of internal disagreement". Elsewhere there is the claim that the Confederation of British Industry is "fighting for its reputation" following the sacking of its boss Tony Danker over sexual misconduct claims.Image caption, "Gone in 360 seconds" is the main headline on today's Metro, referring to new data showing the rate at which mobile phones are being stolen in London. "A shocking 91,000 reports of phone theft were made last year - equivalent to 248 a day, or one every 360 seconds," the paper reports, adding just 2% of cases ended with the recovery of a device.Image caption, Ukrainian anger at Wimbledon tennis chiefs leads the Daily Express, after the wartorn country's foreign minister urged the UK government to step in and ban Russian players from this year's tournament. "The decision to allow [Russians and Belarusians] to play means the Princess of Wales, as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, could be put in an awkward position of handing a winner's trophy to a competitor from either country," the paper warns. There is also another image of Mr Biden arriving in Belfast last night.Image caption, Leading on something entirely different, the Daily Star responds to claims that Artificial Intelligence (AI) might "terminate footie managers within 10 years". The paper asks whether software will ever be able to understand the offside rule, beside an image of Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp who has been digitally altered and nicknamed "Robo Klopp".