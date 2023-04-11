Newspaper headlines: 'Coronation chaos' and Biden in Northern Ireland

Image caption,

"Enough to make you sick" is how the Daily Mail describes the same story about Dr Laurenson's absence from his union's strike, which the paper describes as being "the most disruptive in NHS history". It also says his colleagues "will lose money for taking part in the action but because Dr Laurenson has taken annual leave, it is understood he will not be penalised". The trainee GP does not appear to have commented on the issue, to either the Mail or the Telegraph.