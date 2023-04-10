Newspaper headlines: NHS strike 'going to hurt' and Biden's Stormont hope

Image caption,

Another image of President Biden alongside a life-size Easter bunny sits atop the Daily Telegraph, as does more detail on his imminent trip to Belfast. The paper reports that the US leader has arranged to meet leaders from all five of Northern Ireland's main political parties "in a bold attempt to help break the deadlock that has kept Stormont without a functioning government for more than a year". Further down there is a story about the junior doctor's strike, which the paper quotes officials as saying could "compromise patient safety".