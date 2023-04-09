Newspaper headlines: Doctor strike 'desperate measures' and 'Olivia mum speaks'

Mr Ross has told the paper that Tory voters should support the strongest candidate, even if it means electing a Labour MP - to prevent another independence referendum and to keep the UK together. The proposal is said to have "prompted fury" in the Conservatives' London headquarters and a senior Tory MP tells the paper that such pacts don't work as they are always a one-way street. The Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, has also rejected the proposal, saying it sounded like the Conservatives were accepting they were going to lose the next election.