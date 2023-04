Image caption,

The Observer has taken a look ahead to next week and the disruption likely to be caused by the junior doctors' strike. "Hospital trusts are taking desperate measures to limit the predicted loss of life from this week's NHS strikes," it reports. The paper claims this includes "threatening consultants who refuse to do extra work, and tempting junior doctors to cross picket lines by increasing locum pay". Also on the front page is a report about the disquiet in the Labour party over a controversial attack advert which claimed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "does not believe adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison". It says shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper was not informed about the ad ahead of its release.