Newspaper headlines: 'Bad Friday' and 'King backs slavery research'

The front pages of several papers carry the story of King Charles's support for research into the historic links between the monarchy and slavery. The Royal Household is to open up its archives to a three-year project investigating the connections. The Daily Telegraph reports that the King has not ruled out the possibility of paying reparations, though Buckingham Palace said the issue amounted to "speculation". In its main story, the paper looks ahead to US President Joe Biden's arrival in Belfast next week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Police in Northern Ireland have warned that officers could be the subject of terrorist attacks from dissident republicans ahead of the president's arrival, the paper reports.