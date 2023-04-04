Newspaper headlines: 'Trump in the dock' and 'our new Queen'

Image caption,

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the historic arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump - the first time a former US president has ever faced criminal charges. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records for his alleged role in paying hush money to hide damaging personal stories during the 2016 election campaign. In the middle of its front page under the headline "Trump in the dock", the Times features an image of the former president as he entered a New York courtroom on Tuesday - described by the paper as a momentous day in American democracy. The paper leads with the judge's warning to Mr Trump to "refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest" after entering not guilty pleas.