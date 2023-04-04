Newspaper headlines: Killer's 'cowardice' and Nigel Lawson dies at 91

Newspaper headlines: Killer's 'cowardice' and Nigel Lawson dies at 91Published14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Tuesday's front pages lead with the life sentence handed to Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer on Monday. The Daily Express reports that Thomas Cashman, who refused to go into the dock for his hearing, is likely to die in prison after being ordered to serve a minimum of 42 years behind bars. "Life for Olivia's life" is its headline. The paper is one of several featuring an image of former Chancellor Nigel Lawson, who has died at the aged of 91. Lawson presided over the economic boom of the 1980s that came to define Margaret Thatcher's government.Image caption, "Gutless" is how Metro characterises Cashman's no-show in court. The convicted killer stayed in his cell, claiming his trial was a "circus" and that he had heard prosecuting lawyers sing Queen's song We are the Champions after he was found guilty, the paper reports.Image caption, Cashman's "cowardice" is viewed as a direct contrast to the "bravery" of Olivia's mum Cheryl in the Daily Mirror. "His actions have left the biggest hole in our lives," the paper quotes her as telling the court.Image caption, The Daily Mail also quotes Ms Korbel with its headline. She told the court her mind "keeps telling me that I've forgotten to pick her up from school" before reality hits, the paper reports. Also featuring prominently on the front page is a photograph of TV presenter Philip Schofield after his brother, Timothy, was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a three-year period. Following the verdicts at Exeter Crown Court, Philip said: "As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."Image caption, The Sun leads with that story on its front page. The paper says the This Morning host provided evidence for the prosecution against Timothy, who was convicted of 11 charges.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with its coverage of the death of Nigel Lawson. The paper, which first broke the story, says "tax-slashing" Lord Lawson helped lead the Thatcher privatisation drive that put swathes of the public sector under the control of private companies - and notes that this reform has largely been kept in place ever since.Image caption, UK summer holidays have been hit by passport delays as almost 2,000 workers prepare to walk out for five weeks, the i newspaper is reporting. The paper says Britain's passport backlog has already been mounting, and warns that wait times could reach three months.Image caption, The Times carries an interview with Sir Keir Starmer on its front page. In that interview, the Labour leader vows to be "completely ruthless" in his pursuit of power. Looking ahead to the outcome of the UK's next general election, the paper cites a poll which has found that almost half of voters believe Sir Keir has not set out a clear vision.Image caption, EY has been banned from taking on any new listed audit clients in Germany for two years over failures in its work for collapsed payments group Wirecard, the Financial Times reports on its front page. Germany's audit watchdog, Apas, also announced a €500,000 (£439,000) fine for EY, the paper reports.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that the late Queen's corgis are no longer grieving over her death, according to the Duchess of York who is now looking after them. The paper says the duchess told BBC Radio 2: "They're great... and their tails have gone up now, so I think they are over their grief."VICTORIAN EXAM PAPERS: Give your brain a workout with this 19th Century testGREAT EXPECTATIONS: A chilling take on a Dickens classic...