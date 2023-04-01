Newspaper headlines: 'Vegan mob' foiled and 'care homes crisis'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, An alleged "vegan mob" is the subject of a Mail on Sunday investigation, which accuses activists of plotting to disrupt the Grand National later this month. The newspaper says it has handed a "dossier" of evidence over the alleged "sabotage" to police - after a reporter posed as a member of the Animal Rebellion group.Image caption, The Observer's cover story is an investigation into a "care homes crisis" that it says has seen children sent hundreds of miles away from the places in which they grew up - a situation described as a "national scandal". Also featuring on the front cover is a striking image of Little Amal - a giant puppet of a Syrian refugee pictured with children in a London park.Image source, BBC Image caption, Amid warnings from hospital bosses, the Sunday Times forecasts a "new nightmare for patients" ahead of industrial action by junior doctors this month. Patients will start hearing about cancelled operations from tomorrow ahead of the four-day strike which starts on 11 April, the paper writes. The health secretary is said to be urging medics to call off the walkout.Image caption, The Sunday Express makes stark reading for Rishi Sunak. The prime minister is warned that he has "just six months" to tackle the "crisis" of small-boat migrant Channel crossings. "Senior aides" are cited - who are said to fear a "Tory wipeout" in a 2024 general election.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph presents another potential headache for the PM, claiming that Mr Sunak faces a "Tory revolt" over proposed "woke" laws that the paper says could allow staff to sue their employers if they feel offended by comments from a member of the public while at work. The paper also has colourful details of another government plan - for cow "flatulence blockers" aimed at cutting methane gas emissions.Image caption, The Sun's splash is about an unnamed married England men's footballer who is alleged to have "silenced his secret lover by making her sign a controversial gagging order". The full story has quotes from the woman in question - also anonymised - who accuses the player of "aggressive" behaviour.Image caption, "Have a laugh at my funeral," reads the Sunday Mirror's headline, alongside an image of Paul O'Grady, who died suddenly on Tuesday. The late TV star's "best pal", former Holby City actor Amanda Mealing, says O'Grady told his friends to "have a good time" during the upcoming celebration of his life.Image caption, "Relax", says the Daily Star Sunday, as a "tropical spring" is on the way. After a "floody awful week", warmer weather is in store, the paper forecasts - with a playful headline and image of a chocolate Easter bunny decked out in sunglasses.VICTORIAN EXAM PAPERS: Give your brain a workout with this 19th Century testGREAT EXPECTATIONS: A chilling take on a Dickens classic...