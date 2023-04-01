Newspaper headlines: Biden to ‘miss’ coronation and Sunak on trade deal

Image caption,

Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump finds himself back on front pages, too - after his lawyers said he would surrender to a court on Tuesday after becoming the first US president to face criminal charges. FT Weekend emphasises the significance of the moment - stating in its headline that Mr Trump's indictment "rocks" American politics, and going on to say that his court appearance "is set to shape" the 2024 presidential campaign. The FT quotes Mr Trump's lawyer as saying that hush money payments made to adult actress Stormy Daniels - which Mr Trump is alleged to have covered up - were "completely legal".