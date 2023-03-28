Newspaper headlines: 'Cruise ships and barges' to house migrants and 'fresh cash for NHS'

Image caption,

The Times also leads on new plans for housing migrants and says ministers hope the plan will deter Channel crossings. The paper says it has been told ministers have procured an "accommodation barge" capable of holding hundreds of migrants and it is being refitted. It adds the immigration minister is expected to confirm plans to transfer about 3,000 migrants from hotels to RAF bases. The Times also features a new portrait of the King in a "relaxed mood wearing a bracelet that signifies his work on climate change".