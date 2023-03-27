Newspaper headlines: Fight for 'precious' union and 'crackdown on party houses'

Image caption,

A smiling Prince Harry features on the front of the Guardian as it reports on the Duke of Sussex, Elton John and other high-profile figures taking legal action against Associated Newspapers in the High Court over alleged phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy. The paper focuses on the claims by Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993. It reports in court documents she says she "feels a deep sense of betrayal". Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, "vigorously denies" all the claims against it.