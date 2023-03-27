Newspaper headlines: Fight for 'precious' union and 'crackdown on party houses'Published30 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The i reports on the Scottish National Party, which has just elected Humza Yousaf as its new leader. It says his victory, which will see him become the Scottish first minister replacing Nicola Sturgeon, will delay independence as "policy shifts to longer-term project of converting voters".Image caption, The Daily Express quotes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging he will fight "every day" to stop Scotland breaking the "precious" union. It reports Mr Sunak will block the new SNP leader if he makes a bid for another independence referendum.Image caption, A smiling Prince Harry features on the front of the Guardian as it reports on the Duke of Sussex, Elton John and other high-profile figures taking legal action against Associated Newspapers in the High Court over alleged phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy. The paper focuses on the claims by Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993. It reports in court documents she says she "feels a deep sense of betrayal". Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, "vigorously denies" all the claims against it.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on the government's new anti-social behaviour crackdown taking aim at nuisance Airbnb house parties. A new registration scheme for holiday lets will give local authorities data to help make it easier sorting out short-term lets causing problems in their area. A consultation will be published shortly.Image source, BBC Image caption, The Times' take on the government's anti-social behaviour crackdown focuses on landlords being set to be able to evict tenants disruptive to neighbours, in rent arrears or who cause damage within two weeks. The changes will be contained in a Renters Reform Bill that will also include protections for tenants, like banning no-fault evictions and rent increases more than once a year.Image caption, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has blamed a wave of early retirement for the increase in inflation and interest rates, the Telegraph says. It observes the governor's comments are the clearest sign yet that the Bank is concerned about the number of people retiring early. Inflation in the UK stands at 10.4%, the highest rate in the G7 group of major economies.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief warning the recent banking industry turmoil has increased the risks to financial stability. Speaking at a conference, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said uncertainties in the world economy were "exceptionally high", the paper reported. The finance sector has been shaken following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the takeover of Credit Suisse.Image caption, "Strop the boats" headlines the Metro as it reports on the infighting within the Conservative Party over the government's asylum policy making it illegal for migrants to arrive in the UK on small boats. The Metro says Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced demands by right-wingers in her party for tougher rules to stop the European Court of Human Rights blocking removals, while Tory MPs on the left were fighting to make her agree more safe routes for asylum seekers. The government now appears to have seen off a rebellion.Image caption, "The daughter I didn't know I had," headlines the Mirror as it reports Only Fools and Horses actor Sir David Jason has found a daughter he never knew about after 52 years. He tells the paper: "To say it was a surprise is an understatement."Image caption, Star Trek icons Spock and Captain Kirk feature on the Daily Star as it writes zero-gravity experiments in space will beat Earth's diseases.HERBAL SLEEP AIDS: Do sleepy teas really work?'FOOD OF THE GODS': The fascinating history of Britain's favourite confectionery...