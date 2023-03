Image caption,

The Mail on Sunday also leads on the PM's proposals to tackle antisocial behaviour, leading with the headline "I will let victims say how to punish yobs." Drilling into the details of the plans, the newspaper reports Mr Sunak will give victims and local residents a say in how punishments for offenders are meted out, such as wearing shaming jumpsuits and ordering public repairs. It also leads on another royal reportedly lining up to write a tell-all memoir: this time written by Prince Andrew.