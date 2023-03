Image caption,

The Daily Mail takes a different stance on Mr Macron cancelling the state visit, writing that the French president "surrenders to the mob", culminating in "a day of humiliation" after he was criticised for removing a luxury watch during an interview about the hotly contested pension changes. The newspaper also turns its attention to Gwyneth Paltrow, who has appeared in court in the US, denying that she is responsible for a ski crash hit-and-run at an upmarket resort in Utah.