Newspaper headlines: Hunt 'defies gloom' and 'Giveaway for the 1%'

Image caption,

The Financial Times says a £9bn tax break for business, the expansion of free childcare for under-threes and the surprise abolition of the £1m cap on tax-free pension contributions made for a "defiantly upbeat Budget". The paper says Mr Hunt welcomed forecasts suggesting the UK was to avoid a recession by telling the Commons the "declinists are wrong", though it also quotes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calling the new pensions tax break a "huge giveaway to some of the wealthiest people in the country".