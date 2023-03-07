Newspaper headlines: Sunak 'lays down law' and Lineker's 'Nazi jibe'

Image caption,

A variety of stories lead Wednesday's papers. The Times says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared he is "up for the fight" with judges at the European Court of Human Rights over government plans, outlined on Tuesday, to block almost anyone who arrives in the UK illegally from claiming asylum. The paper says Sunak believes the Court has undermined "natural justice" by stopping the UK deporting people to Rwanda and that legislation is the only way to stop the Channel crossings.