Newspaper headlines: Sunak 'lays down law' and Lineker's 'Nazi jibe'Published2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A variety of stories lead Wednesday's papers. The Times says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared he is "up for the fight" with judges at the European Court of Human Rights over government plans, outlined on Tuesday, to block almost anyone who arrives in the UK illegally from claiming asylum. The paper says Sunak believes the Court has undermined "natural justice" by stopping the UK deporting people to Rwanda and that legislation is the only way to stop the Channel crossings.Image caption, The same story leads the Daily Express, which quotes Sunak telling the public: "It's this country and your government who should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs."Image caption, Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker faces a rebuke by BBC bosses after appearing to compare the government's asylum plan to the policies of Nazi Germany, the Daily Mail reports. Writing on Twitter, Lineker said the language in which the plans had been set out was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s". The paper quotes sources at the corporation saying that the comments "crossed a line".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the BBC has been urged to sack Lineker and quotes Tory MP Craig Mackinlay saying he has gone a "step too far". It also claims the presenter was expressly told by director-general Tim Davie last year to stay away politics.Image caption, The Environment Agency is now relying on water firms to report their own polluting spills, according to the i. The paper says the watchdog has admitted it "no longer has a target for inspecting sewage" and that prosecutions of polluters have fallen from 768 a year to just 17.Image caption, The Metro says the trial of Thomas Cashman, who stands accused of shooting dead schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel after chasing another man into her home in Liverpool in August, has heard the nine-year-old shouted "Mum, I'm scared" seconds before she was killed. Olivia got out of bed after hearing a commotion and was standing on the stairs when a bullet hit her in the chest. Mr Cashman denies being the gunman.Image caption, Olivia's words also appear on the front of the Daily Mirror, which describes them as "heartbreaking".Image caption, The Financial Times leads with comments from Jay Powell, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, who has said that interest rate rises "may need to be higher than previously anticipated" in order to keep inflation under control. It says the comments led to 1% falls on both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq share indexes and traders are now expecting a half-point rise when the Fed meets later this month.Image caption, And the Daily Star says it has joined a £1.4bn European Space Agency mission to Jupiter and been invited to meet a "team searching for ET". The headline reads: "Infinity and beyond!"CAN SCI-FI FILMS PREDICT THE FUTURE?: Here are four examples which missed the mark...IS PAYING MORE FOR PREMIUM PETROL WORTH IT?: Greg Foot drives the investigation