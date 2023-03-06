Newspaper headlines: Migrant clampdown 'unworkable' and new 'tax clash'Published7 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Migrant Channel crossings lead Monday's coverage in the papers. The Guardian writes that Rishi Sunak faces criticism that his plans are "unworkable" and will lead to thousands of people fleeing conflict being locked up. One former minister is quoted calling proposals, if briefings and leaks were to be believed, a "joke".Image caption, The Daily Express picks up on the theme of a future general election in its front page. Senior Tories believe the Conservative Party has a better chance of victory in a future vote if new government measures can stop migrant crossings, writes the paper.Image caption, Channel migrants coming to the UK illegally will be given life-time bans, reports the Daily Mail. The paper reports that ministers hope new measures will deter crossings and that the Illegal Migration Bill, set to be revealed this week, is expected to detail further measures restricting the ability to claim asylum.Image caption, The Times continues on the theme of small boat crossings and bans to Britain that Channel migrants are set to face. However the second leading story on the front page is the news that Boris Johnson has nominated his father for a knighthood. The former prime minister put Stanley Johnson's name on his resignation honours list, according to the paper.Image caption, Clashes between the prime minister and chancellor with Tory backbenchers are on the horizon writes the i newspaper. The paper writes that tax is the topic of disagreement with the government expected to rule out a cut to corporation tax in the upcoming budget, putting them on a "collision course" with former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph continues with its coverage on Matt Hancock's leaked WhatsApp messages. The paper reports that former health secretary Matt Hancock rejected advice from the UK's Chief Medical Officer to replace 14-day quarantines with five days of testing in November 2020 during the Covid pandemic.Image caption, NHS dentistry is in crisis, according to the Daily Mirror. Some patients in acts of desperation have been removing their own teeth, the paper reports.Image caption, The High Seas Treaty makes a splash on the Metro's front page. The highly anticipated agreement was signed after 10 years of talks and gives protected status to 30 percent of international waters by 2030.Image caption, The Daily Star leads with an unhappy snowman on its front page, writing about news that parts of the UK seem set to experience snow this week.Image caption, China has issued it's lowest growth goal in three decades writes the Financial Times. During the annual National People's Congress in Beijing the figure of 5% was announced, signalling what the paper calls the end of "rip roaring growth".DIFFICULT DILEMMAS: Lifting the lid on the heart-rending decisions doctors must makeDECADES OF DISHONESTY: Everyone has their own version of right and wrong...