Newspaper headlines: Sunak's migrant plan and Harry's 'broken home'Published43 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Mail on Sunday writes that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce new laws that would "put the brake" on human rights laws being used by asylum-seekers to stay in the UK.Image caption, The Sunday Express is also leading with migrant boats. The paper reports that the Conservative Party leader has said he will not flinch from taking necessary measures to stop people from crossing the Channel on small boats. "Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay" the prime minister is quoted as saying.Image caption, The Sunday Times reports that thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted in the last year.Image caption, Prince Harry is on the front pages of several newspapers. The Sun on Sunday quotes him commenting on growing up in a "broken home" during an online conversation on grief with Dr Gabor Maté, an author on trauma and addiction.Image caption, Continuing with coverage on the prince, the Sunday Mirror quotes him mentioning that he and other royals don't "speak the same language". The paper describes the comments as a "new blow to the King".Image caption, Fallout from the former health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages leak carries on. The Sunday Telegraph claims that one message from Mr Hancock appeared to suggest that he wanted to use the emergence of a then new strain of Covid to scare the public into complying with lockdown measures.Image caption, The Observer has run with news of senior Tory MPs blasting ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, quoting one describing him as going "full Trump". The paper claims that support for the embattled ex leader is draining away in the wake of his response to a cross-party parliamentary probe into whether he misled MPs over parties at No 10.DIFFICULT DILEMMAS: Lifting the lid on the heart-rending decisions doctors must makeDECADES OF DISHONESTY: Everyone has their own version of right and wrong...