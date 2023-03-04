Newspaper headlines: Johnson faces 'punishment' and his 'stitch-up'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Boris Johnson leads the press coverage in Saturday's papers. The former prime minister could be at risk of suspension from the House of Commons according to senior parliamentary sources, writes the Times. It comes after the committee investigating whether Mr Johnson misled MPs over lockdown parties published a 23-page document on the matter. The committee said that rule-breaking should have been "obvious" to the former Conservative Party leader, the paper writes.Image caption, Continuing on the so-called Partygate story, the Guardian writes that the committee has found evidence the former PM misled MPs and that he and his aides almost certainly knew at the time they were breaking the rules.Image caption, The former prime minister attended lockdown bashes says the Daily Mirror. The paper has published what it says are previously unseen pictures of Boris Johnson at "lockdown drinks".Image caption, Boris Johnson may have misled parliament four times concerning gatherings at No 10, writes the Daily Star.Image caption, The Daily Express has focused on the former prime minister striking a combative tone. They write that he has described the investigation as a "cynical stitch-up".Image caption, The Daily Mail has reported on Mr Johnson's criticism of the House of Commons privileges committee for taking evidence from Sue Gray. The former civil servant had previously investigated lockdown gatherings in Downing Street and was recently offered a job as Labour leader Keir Starmer's chief of staff.Image caption, WhatsApp messages from Boris Johnson's advisors conflict with the former Conservative Party leader's version of events over lockdown parties, reports the i newspaper.Image caption, The FT is continuing with its coverage on chip designer Arm into the weekend. UK officials have blamed the Financial Conduct Authority as the reason why the firm chose to list in New York instead of London, the FT reports.'FOOD OF THE GODS': The fascinating history of Britain's favourite confectionery...WHAT IS AN AGLET?: Eight things you use every day but never knew their name