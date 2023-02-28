PM hails 'Brexit breakthrough' but 'tensions loom'
A deal reached between the UK and the European Union to amend the Northern Ireland protocol dominates Tuesday's front pages. The Guardian reports that the agreement, which will reduce checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, has been called a "decisive breakthrough" by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The paper adds that it came after four months of "intense negotiations".