Rishi Sunak on Brexit deal and 'Tory anger over Charles'
- Published
The ongoing negotiations over a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland is featured in many of Sunday's papers. In its lead story, the Sunday Telegraph says Rishi Sunak is set to ditch Boris Johnson's NI Protocol Bill, which gives the UK government the power to rip up parts of the current arrangement with the EU, as part of his new deal with Brussels. Writing for the paper, Mr Sunak says the Bill was always a "last resort".
