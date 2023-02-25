'PM to seal Brexit deal' and 'Ukraine's victory inevitable'
- Published
Many of Saturday's papers look at the PM's post-Brexit deal, which the Guardian says could be announced as soon as Monday. The paper reports that the deal, tentatively said to have been named the "Windsor agreement", would overhaul post-Brexit arrangements with Northern Ireland. Downing Street hopes it will pave the way for the re-establishment of an assembly in Stormont, it says.
