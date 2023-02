Image caption,

Ms Bulley's family also criticised parts of the UK media following the discovery of her body. In a statement read on behalf of the family by Det Ch Supt Pauline Stables, they claim that some members of the press "misquoted and vilified" their friends and family, the i newspaper reports. The statement also took aim at ITV and Sky News who the family said made contact with them "when we expressly asked for privacy", the paper says. The BBC understands Sky News had an "open dialogue" with Ms Bulley's family since she was reported missing. The BBC has approached ITV for a comment.