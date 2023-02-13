Newspaper headlines: 'China security risk' and 'Couzens police failings'

Image caption,

A week after earthquakes devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, the Daily Telegraph leads with a rare uplifting image from the disaster, showing a man in Hatay, southern Turkey, celebrating after his mother was rescued having spent 177 hours trapped under rubble. The paper's lead story focuses on what it says is the use of "Chinese-made drones" by British police forces raising security concerns, while another story says a new Brexit deal is expected to be announced in the next few weeks after the UK "watered down" resistance to European judges ruling on the Northern Ireland Protocol.