Newspaper headlines: PM faces 'sewage rebellion' and spy balloon review

Newspaper headlines: PM faces 'sewage rebellion' and spy balloon reviewPublished48 minutes ago

Image caption, A mix of stories make up the front of Monday's newspapers, with no one story dominating. The Times reports that water firms are to be spared the "threat of £250m fines". It says Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey believes the fines are "disproportionate". The paper's front page also reports that "dozens of Tory supporters of Liz Truss will submit a tax-cutting manifesto" to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt before the Budget.Image caption, The i newspaper leads with Sunak "facing Tory rebellion" over sewage in UK rivers. It says he faces defeat in the House of Lords over his bid to scrap clean water regulations. A number of the paper's front pages have focused on the issue in recent days.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that dozens of Chinese military balloon flights have crossed Taiwan's airspace in recent years. It attributes this to a "senior Taiwanese official", who said the balloons "come very frequently, the last one just a few weeks ago".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads with so-called spy balloons, reporting that the UK will conduct a security review "in the wake of the incursion of Chinese spy balloons into Western airspace".Image caption, Under the headline "It's a murky business", the Metro leads with pressure on BBC chairman Richard Sharp after a critical report from MPs into his appointment at the corporation.Image caption, The Guardian leads on a Labour Party analysis of government spending, reporting that "spending on government-issued 'credit cards' has risen by 70% since 2010". Its front page also carries a story about pressure on BBC chairman Richard Sharp. Mr Sharp has said he believes he acted appropriately.Image caption, A bit of a different take on the nurses' strike on the front of the Daily Mirror, with the paper speaking to workers who suffer from long Covid. "NHS staff sick with long Covid now face losing their jobs as Tory ministers cut off support," the paper says.Image caption, A healthcare story also makes the front of the Daily Express. "Desperate pensioners are struggling to get the crucial support they need as Britain's care crisis deepens," it reports. Like a number of today's papers, its front page carries an image of actress Jodie Comer, who was among the winners at the first gender-neutral WhatsOnStage Awards on Sunday.Image caption, Under the headline "Thanks a million", the Sun leads with its campaign to raise money for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. It reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has "praised" its readers after they raised £1m.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads with comments from Lord David Frost, who warns "a plot to undermine Brexit" may be under way after "leading Remainers held a secret summit on EU relations". It follows a story in the Observer over the weekend about Remainers and Brexiteers, including Michael Gove, meeting to discuss Brexit.Image caption, "Phew La La!" declares the Daily Star, reporting temperatures in the UK will be warmer than in Paris on Valentine's Day.