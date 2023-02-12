Newspaper headlines: 'Secret' Brexit summit and GPs 'won't see you now'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A mix of stories make up Sunday's front pages. The Observer leads with a story on Brexit and what it calls an "extraordinary cross-party summit bringing together leading leavers and remainers" to discuss "the failings of Brexit and how to remedy them". The paper also reports nurses in emergency departments could be set to join strike action in an escalation of a pay dispute.Image caption, The Sunday Times leads with a report from MPs which found that BBC chairman Richard Sharp made "significant errors of judgement" in acting as a go-between on a loan for Boris Johnson while he was applying for the post. It also reports former Conservative MP David Warburton "submitted a forged document while applying for a mortgage, used a frontman to conceal his financial interests and failed to declare a £25,000 campaign donation". Mr Warburton denies any wrongdoing.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads with a story that British weaponry and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine "under plans that would mark a deepening of the country's ties with Nato". It also carries an interview with the UK's new Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, who says the UK could break with the EU's €100bn (£89bn) flagship research scheme.Image caption, The Sunday People leads with a cost-of-living story, reporting that hundreds of GP surgeries have had to cut their hours as they cannot afford their heating bills.Image caption, The Sunday Express leads with an interview with James Bulger's brother on the 30th anniversary of the two-year-old's murder. His brother urges Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to "stay true to his plans to keep killer Jon Venables in jail for life".Image caption, The Sunday Mirror has spoken to the ex-partner of television presenter Vanessa Feltz, who has given an interview about the breakdown of their relationship.Image caption, The cost of living is high on the Daily Star's agenda as it reports nudists are putting on clothes "as heating bills rocket". The paper says "those who dare to bare have been forced to stop stripping off in their homes because they can't afford sky-high fuel bills".HOW TO SAVE MONEY BY HAGGLING: Martin Lewis gives us some top tipsSWEET TOOTH: Does eating more fruit reduce sugar cravings?