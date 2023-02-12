Newspaper headlines: 'Secret' Brexit summit and GPs 'won't see you now'

Image caption,

The Sunday Times leads with a report from MPs which found that BBC chairman Richard Sharp made "significant errors of judgement" in acting as a go-between on a loan for Boris Johnson while he was applying for the post. It also reports former Conservative MP David Warburton "submitted a forged document while applying for a mortgage, used a frontman to conceal his financial interests and failed to declare a £25,000 campaign donation". Mr Warburton denies any wrongdoing.