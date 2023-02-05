Newspaper headlines: Truss 'never given a chance' and 'zero chance' of meeting hospital pledge

Newspaper headlines: Truss 'never given a chance' and 'zero chance' of meeting hospital pledgePublished14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads on an exclusive essay from former prime minister Liz Truss, who has made her first public remarks since she resigned as leader in September. Reflecting on her 49-day tenure - the shortest in UK history - Ms Truss wrote that she wasn't "blameless" for the economic chaos that ensued following the mini-budget, but she was never given "a realistic chance" to enact her policies.Image caption, The Observer reports that there is "zero chance" that the Tories will meet their pledge to build 40 new hospitals. The publication reports that only a quarter of the hospitals will be built, in contrast to the promise made in Boris Johnson's 2019 election manifesto, with one NHS boss telling the Observer it will "be lucky to get eight".Image caption, The Mirror reports on the former housekeepers of Conservative MP Jonathan Djanogly winning two court battles after their wages were withheld. One claims she experienced "hell as Tory MP's slave".Image caption, The Sun on Sunday also carries an eyebrow-raising exclusive with Sasha Walpole, the woman who claims to have taken Prince Harry's virginity. The royal detailed his first sexual experience in autobiography Spare, writing that he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman in a field behind a pub.Image caption, The Sunday Times leads on Rishi Sunak's reported plans to take the UK out of the European Convention of Human Rights (EHRC) in order to install laws to limit the number of migrants seeking safety on UK shores. The newspaper describes the plans as "the most draconian immigration legislation seen in this country".Image caption, The Sunday Express reports that the government ditching a long-term cancer strategy has put "lives at risk", with doctors claiming that scrapping the plans will "water down" the chance to develop a cure. The publication also reports on Lancashire Police's hunt for a new "key witness" - who has since been found - to shed light on the whereabouts of Nicola Bulley, who was reported missing after she never returned home from walking her dog.Image caption, The Daily Star on Sunday leads on furious protests at Gary Glitter's bail hostel after the convicted paedophile was released from prison on Friday. One protester was spotted climbing a fence at Glitter's premises to approach the disgraced pop star, it reports.Image caption, A victim of serial rapist and Met Police officer David Carrick has called on the courts to lock him up for life, the Sunday People reports. In January, Carrick, 48, admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women across two decades.NIGHT OWL OR EARLY BIRD?: Why can't we all be morning people?WHAT IS AN AGLET?: Eight things you use every day but never knew their name