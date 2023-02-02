Newspaper headlines: Economy to 'stagnate' and Shell profits 'obscene'Published59 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A forecast from the Bank of England on the UK economy makes several of Friday's front pages, including The Daily Express which reports that there is cause for cautious optimism. The UK is set to enter recession this year but it will be shorter and less severe than previously thought, the Bank said. But Governor Andrew Bailey said it was "too soon to declare victory" on inflation, and the paper is urging readers not to "jump for joy just yet".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads with Thursday's announcement from the Bank of England but takes a different approach in focusing on Britain's workforce. The economy is "on a path of stagnation", the paper reports, as the number of people in work will be "permanently smaller after the pandemic". It adds that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is under pressure to provide more incentives to work in the March Budget as Britons face "the highest tax burden in 70 years".Image caption, The raising of interest rates by both the Bank of England and European Central Bank makes the lead story for the Financial Times. The paper says European government bonds "surged the most in years" and global stocks rallied on Thursday after investors bet that interest rates on both sides of the Atlantic would soon peak. The BoE's rate increased to 4%, while the ECB's benchmark deposit rate is now 2.5%.Image caption, "You dirty rotten scoundrels" is the front page headline from the Daily Star, in reference to the news that Shell has announced annual profits of $40bn (£32bn). These profits were made as "people freeze in their own homes" and nurses, teachers and paramedics are labelled "greedy" for seeking pay rises, the paper says. It also mentions the confirmation from British Gas that debt collectors "broke into vulnerable customers' homes" to install prepayment meters.Image caption, The Guardian also leads on Shell's profits announcement, the highest in its 115-year history, which has been labelled by the head of the TUC union as "obscene". The paper reports that the UK government is under pressure to rethink its windfall tax, which applies to energy companies' profits, after Shell reported "one of the largest profits in UK corporate history". The UK-headquartered company paid $134m in British windfall taxes last year, the story adds.Image caption, The Times follows up on its investigation which found that debt agents for British Gas had broken into vulnerable people's homes to fit meters. It reports that British Gas has now been banned from force-fitting prepayment meters in order to protect its vulnerable customers, with all other major energy companies following suit. Energy regulator Ofgem said firms must get their "house in order" and asked all suppliers to review the use of court warrants to enter the homes of customers in arrears.Image caption, The i also leads with the "policy change" by Ofgem in ordering energy firms to suspend their practice of "breaking into homes and forcibly installing expensive prepayment meters". This intervention will prevent vulnerable people being cut off from electricity and gas, the paper adds.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports on charges of attempted rape and assault being dropped against Mason Greenwood. All charges against the Manchester United striker were dropped, with the CPS saying this was due to "the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light". In a statement, Greenwood said he was "relieved" and thanked his family and friends for supporting him.Image caption, The disappearance of Nicola Bulley in Lancashire one week ago makes the front page of the Daily Mail. The paper features images of the mother-of-two and her parents, who issued an emotional appeal for information on Thursday. It quotes Ms Bulley's father as saying their lives have been "emptied" since she went missing while walking her dog last Friday.Image caption, And The Sun also reports on the ongoing search for the missing dogwalker, asking: "Where the hell is our Nicola?" The paper similarly reports on the appeal from Nicola Bulley's parents for help in finding their daughter and their comments that "people don't just vanish into thin air". Meanwhile, police have issued a 45-minute timeline of her last known movements, the paper adds.NIGHT OWL OR EARLY BIRD?: Why can't we all be morning people?WHAT IS AN AGLET?: Eight things you use every day but never knew their name