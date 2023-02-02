Newspaper headlines: British Gas 'debt agents' and 'Liz Truss comeback'Published51 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The stories leading Thursday's papers vary widely, but The Times leads with its investigation into British Gas and findings that the company uses debt collectors to install prepayment meters in vulnerable people's homes. An undercover reporter accompanied debt agents to "break into the home" of a single father and "switch them to a prepayment meter", the story says, adding that if families with these gas meters cannot afford to top up, their heating is "cut off". Following the report, British Gas's owner Centrica said it would suspend the use of court warrants that allow forced installations.Image caption, Former Prime Minister Liz Truss makes the front page of the i for the second day in a row, this time over a reported "comeback" that could potentially cause "Tory infighting". The paper says Ms Truss is preparing for a return to frontline politics, with one former Cabinet minister telling it that the Conservative Party risks a "new era of 'factionalism'".Image caption, The Guardian leads with an exclusive story on Boris Johnson and his legal defence in the Partygate inquiry. The paper says that spending watchdog officials are "examining the decision to provide £220,000 of taxpayers' money" for the former prime minister's legal advice. No decision on a formal investigation has been made yet, it adds. It comes as Mr Johnson defended his actions in No 10 during lockdown again on Wednesday, saying he had thought he was acting within the rules.Image caption, A follow-on story from Wednesday's teachers' strikes makes the lead for the Daily Mail, which reports of plans for a "new law to stop school strike mayhem". According to the paper, ministers are considering whether to "tighten the law to close a loophole that prevents head teachers from knowing which staff are taking part in industrial action".Image caption, The Daily Express leads with the ongoing search for Nicola Bulley, a mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog in Lancashire last Friday. A picture of Ms Bulley, which also features on several papers' front pages, accompanies comments from her parents who fear "somebody has her". The paper adds that Ms Bulley's parents say they will "never stop looking" for their daughter.Image caption, "RAF faces crisis over driver for diversity" is the lead headline for The Daily Telegraph. The Royal Air Force has been accused of "discriminating against 160 white men in its effort to meet 'aspirational diversity targets'", the paper reports. Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, head of the RAF, gave evidence to MPs for the first time on the issue on Wednesday, but it is reported he denied discrimination had occurred and said standards had not slipped because of the diversity drive.Image caption, Some "breaking news" makes the front page of the Daily Star, which reports that "the Devil's moved to Suffolk". Alongside some striking inferno-style imagery, the paper says that 70 people living near a "sleepy market town" in Suffolk identify as Satanists.Image caption, The latest financial woes to hit Adani Enterprises, the flagship company in one of India's biggest corporations, make the leading story for the Financial Times. It reports that the company has called off its share sale after the share price plunged on Wednesday, meaning the $2.5bn (£2bn) raised from the sale will be returned to investors after shares fell 26%.Image caption, The Daily Mirror is "demanding action" following the death of a four-year-old girl following a dog attack. Alice Stones died in Milton Keynes on Tuesday after being mauled by the family pet. Alongside a picture of Alice, the lead story says the paper is "demanding answers to the national complacency around dog attacks" and asks if the lives of some children in Britain are worth less protection than others.Image caption, And a world exclusive leads Thursday's Sun, who reports on "the biggest shake up to football ownership in years". The paper says it has seen a leaked government paper which proposes to block multi-millionaires who cannot prove the source of their wealth from owning football teams. The Football White Paper could be published as early as next week, the story says, adding that Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan wants a new regulator in place for the 2024/5 season.NIGHT OWL OR EARLY BIRD?: Why can't we all be morning people?WHAT IS AN AGLET?: Eight things you use every day but never knew their name