Newspaper headlines: 'Parents in limbo' and 'shocking state of the NHS'

The Times leads with the news that teachers' strikes will take place in England and Wales on Wednesday after talks between unions and the government ended without resolution. It reports that parents are being left "in limbo" after unions told members "to keep head teachers in the dark" as to whether they would be part of the walkouts.Image caption, The "shocking state of the NHS" leads Tuesday's Daily Express, which cites a report that found one in four patients wanting to see their GP failed to secure an appointment within one month. The paper cites analysis from the Office for National Statistics which surveyed more than 4,700 households in December. It found that 23% of people wanting a GP appointment failed to get one and 39% were offered a phone consultation instead.Image caption, The Daily Mail uses its front page to urge the government to cut taxes and "go for growth". The paper details a report from the IMF which tips Britain to have the weakest economy among top nations this year. Output will shrink by 0.6%, the paper says, which contrasts with earlier estimates of 0.3% growth.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports an exclusive interview with former Labour leader Neil Kinnock. He "warned you about the Tories 40 years ago - and now he's warning you again", the paper says, referencing a speech he delivered days before Margaret Thatcher won the 1983 general election. As the speech approaches its 40th anniversary, Mr Kinnock tells the paper that the words of warning he spoke at the time are now "so close to reality".Image caption, The cost of living crisis makes the front page of the Daily Star, which leads with the news that Britons are cutting back on toilet roll to save money. Alongside the headline, "We've really hit the skids", the paper illustrates the issue with images of loo roll and the promise of seven sheets of "free Daily Star bog roll inside".Image caption, 'N-word shame' is the headline from The Sun, which leads with an apology from a Chelsea football player over a video posted on social media last year. A representative for Mykhailo Mudryk told the paper he was "deeply sorry for any offence caused" by the video posted on his TikTok account last July. They said the player's use of the N-word was "solely to recite lyrics of a song", adding that the clip has since been removed.