Newspaper headlines: Zahawi sacked and Putin's threat to kill Johnson

Newspaper headlines: Zahawi sacked and Putin's threat to kill JohnsonPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The sacking of Nadhim Zahawi as Tory party chairman over a penalty he was forced to pay to HMRC dominates Monday's papers. The Financial Times notes that an inquiry found Zahawi had committed "serious breaches" of the ministerial code and says the move represents a "significant U-turn" for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who only weeks ago insisted Zahawi had "addressed this matter in full". The paper also described the episode as only the "latest political scandal to hit the ruling party".Image caption, "He's nad sorry at all", reads the headline in the Metro. The paper describes Zahawi as "unrepentant", noting that a letter he published after the sacking failed to mention the tax case or express regret, and that he instead used it to take a "swipe at the British press that exposed him". Zahawi previously threatened to sue journalists probing his taxes, and in the letter criticised a headline about the affair in the Independent last week which read: "The noose tightens".Image caption, The Mirror says the affair shows the Conservative Party is "rotten to the core", quoting one Tory as saying: "You cannot move for dirt". The prime minister is also criticised for "failing to do the right thing earlier".Image caption, The sacking came after "weeks of damaging headlines [that] undermined the prime minister's attempts to restore government integrity", according to the Guardian. The paper notes that Zahawi is the second cabinet minister to go within Sunak's first three months in the job, adding that any hopes he may have of moving on could soon be scuppered by the conclusion of an internal inquiry into bullying allegations against his deputy, Dominic Raab.Image caption, The i reports that allies of the prime minister blame the number of scandals hitting the government on his predecessor, saying the "legacy" of Boris Johnson's time in office encouraged Zahawi to "try to cling on". The paper also quotes former chancellor George Osborne saying Sunak is being "pulled down by a series of scandals... of the Johnson era".Image caption, The Times says Zahawi's sacking is part of a move by the prime minister to "get tough on standards". It quotes senior sources saying he will now take a "zero-tolerance approach" to breaches of the ministerial code, but one ally of Zahawi tells the paper that the sacking will reinforce a view among some MPs close to Johnson - whose own downfall was triggered by Sunak's resignation as chancellor - that Sunak lacks loyalty.Image caption, Allies of Zahawi have also claimed that he was sacked "without being given a fair hearing" and that the findings of the inquiry were "rushed out for political expediency", the Telegraph reports. Sources have told the paper that Zahawi was given only one 30-minute hearing to defend himself and that "key facts in his favour", including that he told one senior civil servant about the HMRC investigation and fine, were not included in the final report.Image caption, Boris Johnson also features on the front page of the Express. The paper reports on an interview with the BBC in which Johnson claimed that, following a trip he made to Ukrainian capital Kyiv shortly before the Russian invasion last February, Vladimir Putin threatened to assassinate him. He said the pair discussed the West's likely response to any invasion, including the threat of sanctions, but that the Russian president told him: "I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute".Image caption, The same story appears on the front page of the Mail. The paper reports Johnson tried to placate Putin by playing down the prospect of Ukraine joining Nato and describes the president's response as "astonishing".Image caption, And the Star reports that actress and model Pamela Anderson wanted to be a librarian before being asked to appear in a men's magazine. The paper says you "can't judge a Baywatch pin-up gal by her cover".