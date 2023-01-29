Newspaper headlines: 'Hospitals at home' plan and 'asylum hotel racism'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A variety of stories lead Sunday's papers. The Sunday Telegraph reports that over half a million patients a year could be treated via video link under new plans designed to relieve pressure on A&E departments and set to be published on Monday. The paper reports that ministers think a fifth of all emergency admissions could be avoided if the right treatment can be brought to patients at home.Image caption, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a "collision course" with civil servants over plans to end the right of anyone who enters the UK illegally to claim asylum, the Sunday Express reports. The paper says Sunak wants to "tear up the rule book" to end the current spate of Channel crossings but that "Whitehall insiders have vowed to torpedo the plan".Image caption, The Observer leads with claims by a whistleblower who says children staying at a Home Office-run hotel in Brighton while seeking asylum in the UK were "threatened with violence and subjected to racist abuse by staff". The source, who worked at the hotel, said the environment there drove children who had arrived in the UK without a carer "on to the streets and into the hands of criminal gangs".Image caption, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has become the first minister to concede that the government shares some of the blame for the Grenfell Tower fire, the Sunday Times reports. In an interview with the paper, Gove says government guidance on building materials "allowed unscrupulous people to exploit a broken system". He adds that cladding firms were also at fault, suggesting they showed an "active willingness to put people in danger" for the sake of profit.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror says a senior Conservative Party treasurer has been "raking it in" from his share in a company that continues to trade with Russia. The paper reports that Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, who previously served as a minister under former dictator Hosni Mubarak, is a co-owner of UK-based Unatrac, which it says is still supplying machinery to Russia's oil and gas industry. It adds that, when he was chancellor, the prime minister urged firms to think about how investments in Russia "may aid the Putin regime". Unatrac says it operates in accordance with sanctions.Image caption, TV presenter Helen Skelton had to dodge a glass bottle thrown in her direction during a nearby brawl while on a night out with friends, according to the Sun. The front page carries a quote from a source saying Skelton was "shocked at the violence".Image caption, And the Star says Britain is set to be hit by a new weather phenomenon from the North Pole that it dubs a "dumpin' donut".THE DIAGNOSIS GAP: Author Holly Smale on her journey to autism diagnosis at 39SWEET TOOTH: Does eating more fruit reduce sugar cravings?