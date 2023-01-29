Newspaper headlines: 'Hospitals at home' plan and 'asylum hotel racism'

Image caption,

The Sunday Mirror says a senior Conservative Party treasurer has been "raking it in" from his share in a company that continues to trade with Russia. The paper reports that Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, who previously served as a minister under former dictator Hosni Mubarak, is a co-owner of UK-based Unatrac, which it says is still supplying machinery to Russia's oil and gas industry. It adds that, when he was chancellor, the prime minister urged firms to think about how investments in Russia "may aid the Putin regime". Unatrac says it operates in accordance with sanctions.