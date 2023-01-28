Hunt's business tax cuts and 'oil giants cash in'

Image caption,

The Telegraph carries a photo of two people in a bath tub wearing masks of the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre, the woman who alleges she was trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and abused by the duke aged just 17, allegations the duke has denied. The paper says the photo was taken in the London home of Epstein's one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last year of child sex trafficking, and shows the bath in which one of the incidents of abuse is alleged to have taken place. It says Maxwell's family believes the photo shows the bath is too small for the alleged encounter and that they had planned to use it as part of Maxwell's defence during her trial.