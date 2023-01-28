Hunt's business tax cuts and 'oil giants cash in'
- Published
A variety of stories lead Saturday's papers. The Times reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants to boost the British economy by prioritising tax cuts for businesses over those for workers, with a focus on charges like business rates, which are paid before any profits are earned. The paper says Hunt also hopes to encourage older workers back into the workforce, quoting him telling early retirees that life "doesn't just have to be about going to the golf course".