Newspaper headlines: Hunt's business tax cuts and 'oil giants cash in'

By BBC NewsStaff

Image caption, A variety of stories lead Saturday's papers. The Times reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants to boost the British economy by prioritising tax cuts for businesses over those for workers, with a focus on charges like business rates, which are paid before any profits are earned. The paper says Hunt also hopes to encourage older workers back into the workforce, quoting him telling early retirees that life "doesn't just have to be about going to the golf course".

Image caption, The chancellor is quoted telling older workers he wants to "make work worth your while" on the front page of the Express. The paper says the measures he is considering include tax breaks for over-50s and "mid-life MOTs" that would see financial advisors offer advice on whether workers thinking of early retirement can afford it.

Image caption, The Mail reports that Hunt is also considering raising the £1m lifetime allowance on tax-free pension savings, a limit that it says has helped drive thousands of doctors and other professionals into early retirement.

Image caption, HMRC, the UK tax authority, has admitted it gave misleading information when it said last year that no government minister was under investigation, despite then-education secretary Nadhim Zahawi being subject to a probe at the time, the Financial Times reports. Zahawi has faced calls to resign since it emerged that he paid a penalty to HMRC as part of a settlement related to his tax affairs. The paper says the authority has blamed the mistake on a "botched response to an FoI request".

Image caption, The i leads with poll results suggesting growing public concern about the impact Brexit is having on the economy, trade, health service and the UK's standing on the world stage, but adds there is currently no clear majority in favour of rejoining the EU.

Image caption, "The profits of gloom", reads the headline in the Mirror. The paper says the world's biggest oil firms are preparing to announce profits of £160bn, a figure that clean energy campaign group Uplift brands "obscene".

Image caption, The Telegraph carries a photo of two people in a bath tub wearing masks of the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre, the woman who alleges she was trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and abused by the duke aged just 17, allegations the duke has denied. The paper says the photo was taken in the London home of Epstein's one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last year of child sex trafficking, and shows the bath in which one of the incidents of abuse is alleged to have taken place. It says Maxwell's family believes the photo shows the bath is too small for the alleged encounter and that they had planned to use it as part of Maxwell's defence during her trial.

Image caption, Former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt was left homeless over Christmas and forced to live in an office with her partner and their two children, according to the Sun.

Image caption, And the Star says that a priest who "died then came back to life" claims that catchy karaoke songs by singers like Rihanna are played "non-stop in the underworld".