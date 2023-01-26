Newspaper headlines: 'Rod attacks Tories' and 'Zahawi hands over taxes'Published28 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The i says Nadhim Zahawi has given permission for HMRC to reveal his tax history to No 10's investigation. The paper quotes the HMRC chief executive's comments to MPs suggesting that Mr Zahawi did not make an "innocent error" in his tax affairs.Image caption, Windrush campaigners describe the government's decision not to implement recommendations that would have intensified external checks on the Home Office as a "slap in the face". The paper also reports that Mr Zahawi is under pressure to reveal the source of about £30m of unsecured loans made to his wife's UK property company.Image caption, The Daily Mail previews Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's speech on plans to boost economic growth, saying he will "make the case for optimism" and transform "British genius and hard work" into long-term prosperity. The Chancellor will hit out at "declinism peddled by Labour" and argue that the economy is standing up well against global rivals.Image caption, Rolls-Royce's new chief executive has told employees the group must transform the way it operates or it will not survive, the Financial Times reports. Elsewhere, the paper says a report by the Independent public spending watchdog found the government wasted nearly £15bn on Covid PPE and other medical items during the past two financial years.Image caption, Sir Rod Stewart has made several of Friday's front pages for comments he made about the Conservative party. In a call to Sky News, Sir Rod hit out at the government over its handling of the NHS, saying the government should "stand down and give Labour a go", the Daily Mirror reports.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Nicola Sturgeon's trans laws were "in disarray" last night after she announced a trans woman who raped two women before she changed gender was moved to a men's prison. The paper quotes a UK government source as saying the case demonstrated the risks posed by the plans.Image caption, The Times says ministers are looking at allowing foreign students to work longer hours under plans to tackle staff shortages in areas like hospitality and retail. Overseas students are currently limited to 20 hours of paid work a week during term time, but the government is discussing raising this cap to 30 hours or removing it completely.Image caption, The Sun says Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff has put his TV career on hold after a car crash on the show last month. Mr Flintoff suffered facial injuries and broken ribs, it reports. And after its own investigation, the paper says Britain's HS2 rail project may never reach central London as bosses look to cut costs.Image caption, The Metro says sex predators are grooming a growing number of children to abuse themselves on camera. Investigators say cases are up 1,000% since the pandemic, it reports.Image caption, And as if things weren't bad enough, the Daily Star warns we're "all doomed!" The paper says Oxford University scientists have warned that evil robots could one day turn on humans and kill us all.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.PACE SETTER: The best dance music for your morning runRESTLESS NIGHT?: Joe Wicks and Dr Matthew Walker discuss the importance of sleep